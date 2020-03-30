ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
US Embassy Tallinn to host virtual coronavirus Q&A on Thursday

U.S. Embassy Tallinn Instagram story encouraging people to submit questions about the coronavirus.
U.S. Embassy Tallinn Instagram story encouraging people to submit questions about the coronavirus. Source: U.S. Embassy Tallinn/Instagram
The U.S. Embassy Tallinn is hosting a virtual question and answer session on social media on Thursday that will be focused on the coronavirus, American Citizen Services and travel information.

In an email addressed to U.S. citizens in Estonia sent on Monday, the U.S. Embassy in Tallinn encouraged citizens to contact them via email at acstallinn@state.gov with "any questions, large or small."

"The U.S. Embassy Tallinn is here to assist you during this challenging period, and we want to ensure all of your questions are addressed," the embassy writes. "We will keep your questions anonymous, of course, and can answer directly in an email any questions that are personal to your situation."

On Thursday, the embassy will share answers to the questions it has received via Instagram and Facebook Stories.

The U.S. Embassy Tallinn can be followed on Facebook here, on Instagram here, and on Twitter here.

The embassy also maintains a dedicated page on its website for coronavirus-related information, including Estonia-specific and travel information.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

coronavirusu.s. embassy tallinn
ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

