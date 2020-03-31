Reform Party holds general meeting remotely, with 649 attendees

The Reform Party has held approved its annual report and extended the party board's mandate for up to one year.

The party says 649 members attended the meeting, conducted online due to the coronavirus emergency restrictions.

Erkki Keldo, party secretary general, says the next board meeting will take place in autumn, when elections to the party chair and board will be held.

Reform's chair remains former MEP Kaja Kallas.

