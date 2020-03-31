Estonian marathon runner arrested in Kenya for breaking coronavirus rules

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian long-distance runner Roman Fosti announced on social media that he was arrested in Kenya for running in a group and had to spend seven hours in police custody.

Kenya has enforced strict restrictions due to the global coronavirus pandemic, but the Estonian admitted he was unaware of all protective measures.

"The week hasn't had the best start if you go running and are then taken to a police station for seven hours alongside another eleven runners," Fosti wrote on his Facebook page.

"Apparantly you can only run solo as you sweat during running, which facilitates the spread of the virus more than people who walk down the street together do. Honestly, I wasn't aware of this."

"Many important people (apparently this included the health minister) were called down to the station with an authoritative Kenyan coach Jerome there to save us," the Estonian continued. "During a lecture we were told that a message was sent to the WhatsApp group of the runners, but of course I wasn't a part of that group."

According to Fosti, Kenya does not want the European scenario to repeat there. "I am hoping for the best personally, as borders have been closed for some time now and the pandemic is taken seriously. We were treated well during the seven hours, I managed to exercise and sunbathe. Let's keep our distance and wash our hands thoroughly."

Editor: Anders Nõmm

