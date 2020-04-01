ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kõlvart: State should gove healthcare professionals bonuses ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart.
Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Healthcare professionals should receive a bonus as their work is becoming increasingly risky, said Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) on Wednesday, and the state should find money to do so quickly.

Kõlvart said at a city government press conference he hopes that the state will develop additional measures quickly.

"I hope that the state will develop support measures to support medical staff. This need is already there. I hope that there will be funds for that," the mayor noted, adding it would be deserved.

"We all understand that the biggest burden is on the medical staff. Unfortunately, we have to admit that the burden is still increasing. The work that is being done by the medical staff is not just appreciative, but existential and life-threatening. We need to think about supporting people further, I am talking about financial support. Those who are fighting must receive a bonus, and that needs to be addressed now," Kõlvart said.

Tallinn receives 300,000 masks

Face masks order by the city have arrived and will be distributed to hospitals, social welfare institutions, district governments and other institutions of Tallinn.

Kõlvart said Tallinn started ordering additional protective equipment at the beginning of March, which is why the orders have been delivered now.

"Our main goal is guaranteeing that our hospitals – East-Tallinn Central Hospital, West-Tallinn Central Hospital, Tallinn Children's Hospital as well as Tallinn Emergency Medical Service ambulance teams are equipped with protective equipment until the beginning of May when the emergency situation is supposed to end, to our best knowledge and by the primary deadline given by the Government. Our priority is to guarantee an adequate supply of protective equipment for the hospitals and social welfare workers," Kõlvart said.

Some of the masks will be used by the municipal police officers, staff of Iru nursing home, Tallinn's orphanage, centres for children at risk, support and social centres as well as other social welfare institutions.

Additional ventilators are expected to arrive in the near future.

Tallinn is also seeking options for ordering protective visors meant for the staff of social welfare institutions, especially for those providing home care services.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinnmihhail kõlvartmasks
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:17

Arvo Pärt receives distinguished honor from Spanish foundation

12:46

Kõlvart: State should gove healthcare professionals bonuses

12:22

Government weighing up €1.35 million for prisoner Hepatitis C treatment

12:10

Health Board: 34 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 779

11:53

Tallinn plans to shorten street-lighting times as budgetary savings measure

11:32

Tallinn TV to broadcast news on Russian-language PBK

11:11

Family doctors' association investigates low coronavirus figures in Narva

10:49

Head of PERH ER: I am forbidden to hug my children

10:31

State Agency of Medicines director: I'm certain law will be changed again

10:09

468 pharmacies now working in Estonia as reforms take effect

09:49

Kiik: State must ensure people can pay care home fees

09:29

Person fined for illegally crossing the Latvian-Estonian border

09:03

Competition Authority: Reforms bring no major change in pharmacy sector

08:37

Ratings: Support gap between Reform and Center continues to narrow

08:09

Supreme Court Judge: Coronavirus restrictions come at constitutional price

07:44

Coronavirus sees drop in home loan and car leasing bank applications

07:24

Foreign minister: Mass coronavirus testing could happen

31.03

Tallinn receives shipment of 300,000 surgical masks

31.03

Kuressaare Hospital accepting donations during coronavirus crisis

31.03

Estonian marathon runner arrested in Kenya for breaking coronavirus rules

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: