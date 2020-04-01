ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Health Board: 34 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 779 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
A road sign in Tallinn reading
A road sign in Tallinn reading "Stay at Home!" Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

As of the morning of April 1, the total number of coronavirus cases in Estonia has risen to 779. In the last 24 hours, 34 new cases were diagnosed.

Between 7 a.m. on March 31 and 7 a.m. on April 1, a total of 1,952 tests were carried out with 2 percent of those testing positive.

In total, 14,353 tests have been carried out in Estonia of which 779 or 5 percent have given positive results, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Wednesday morning.

The number of hospital admissions will be announced in the near future.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

health boardcoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:17

Arvo Pärt receives distinguished honor from Spanish foundation

12:46

Kõlvart: State should gove healthcare professionals bonuses

12:22

Government weighing up €1.35 million for prisoner Hepatitis C treatment

12:10

Health Board: 34 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 779

11:53

Tallinn plans to shorten street-lighting times as budgetary savings measure

11:32

Tallinn TV to broadcast news on Russian-language PBK

11:11

Family doctors' association investigates low coronavirus figures in Narva

10:49

Head of PERH ER: I am forbidden to hug my children

10:31

State Agency of Medicines director: I'm certain law will be changed again

10:09

468 pharmacies now working in Estonia as reforms take effect

09:49

Kiik: State must ensure people can pay care home fees

09:29

Person fined for illegally crossing the Latvian-Estonian border

09:03

Competition Authority: Reforms bring no major change in pharmacy sector

08:37

Ratings: Support gap between Reform and Center continues to narrow

08:09

Supreme Court Judge: Coronavirus restrictions come at constitutional price

07:44

Coronavirus sees drop in home loan and car leasing bank applications

07:24

Foreign minister: Mass coronavirus testing could happen

31.03

Tallinn receives shipment of 300,000 surgical masks

31.03

Kuressaare Hospital accepting donations during coronavirus crisis

31.03

Estonian marathon runner arrested in Kenya for breaking coronavirus rules

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: