Health Board: 34 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 779

As of the morning of April 1, the total number of coronavirus cases in Estonia has risen to 779. In the last 24 hours, 34 new cases were diagnosed.

Between 7 a.m. on March 31 and 7 a.m. on April 1, a total of 1,952 tests were carried out with 2 percent of those testing positive.

In total, 14,353 tests have been carried out in Estonia of which 779 or 5 percent have given positive results, the Health Board (Terviseamet) announced on Wednesday morning.

The number of hospital admissions will be announced in the near future.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!