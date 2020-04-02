Reinsalu thanks UK and Belarus for helping Estonians

During a phone call on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu thanked UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas Wendy Morton, and Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei, for the authorities in their respective countries allowing people from Estonia to return home via the United Kingdom and Belarus.

Reinsalu thanked Morton for assisting with the conveyance of the lung medication that had become delayed in the United Kingdom. He was hopeful that the movement of goods can continue without problem and also offered solutions proposed by Estonian companies for dealing with the corona crisis.

"I am grateful to the United Kingdom for allowing Estonians to transit through their airports to returnhome," Reinsalu said.

During his call with Makei, Reinsalu emphasised that collaboration between countries is particularly important in the current situation, and expressed gratitude to the local authorities for allowing people from Estonia to return home through Belarus. "Estonia is committed to helping the citizens of Belarus with the same level of efficiency," he said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reinsalu will be cancelling his visit to Minsk that had been planned for April 17. He assured the Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs that he would take up his offer to visit Belarus after the coronavirus crisis is over.

