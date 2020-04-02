ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Nurmiko distributed their flowers

Voldemar Kuslap.
Voldemar Kuslap. Source: ERR
Florists haven´t been untouched by the coronavirus either, with thousands of tulips, daffodils and hyacinths potentially going to waste. One person´s misfortune is happiness for another, however, as the spare flowers were distributed to good people, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Wednesday evening.

Jaak Ungerson, the head Nurmiko's floriculture firm, told the show that florists, who ordered flowering plants and bulbs a year ago and grew them for this season, have probably suffered the most coronavirus damage.

"Flowers have a biological clock; they don't know anything about the coronavirus, they just 'live' their lives. If they don't get to the client's new home on time, they'll simply wither and die," Ungerson said.

The tulips and daffodils are waiting for a new home in cold storage, and their place in the greenhouse has been taken up by hydrangeas, rose begonias and summer flowers, planned for Mother's Day. It is too early to say what their fate will eventually be.

"Right now, for Easter and April, I currently have €200,000-worth in the fridge, and around here I'm growing €200,000 worth for Mother's Day and May time," Ungerson added.

Thousands of flowers were collected from flower shops that were closed on Friday, March 27, and in order not to have to compost them, the bouquets have been distributed in boxes to friends, who in turn surprise other people with beautiful bunches.

"We have a nice gardening farm; we can use the farm´s premises, and invite our friends, who we know and trust and who come in pairs and can delight themselves and their friends with these flowers," Nurmiko board member Pille Ungerson said.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

