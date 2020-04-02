Gallery: Fire in historic Kadrioru building

Emergency services were called to a fire that broke out at a historic building in ruin on Tallinn's Raua street Tuesday night.

Even though the milieu-valued building was supposed to be renovated as the damage was not extensive, OÜ Hestlandia began demolishing it in 2017 and told Tallinn's urban planning department that the building broke down during renovating and demolition was undertaken for the sake of safety.

Initially the company was ordered to conserve the building but it contested the decision and at the end of 2017, the urban planning department decided that as the building had gone to ruin, it could not be built to an existing design.

In the small hours of Tuesday, emergency services were called to a fire that broke out at Raua 22. Spokesperson for the Rescue Board Marek Kiik told ERR that no one was injured and the fire was extinguished in an hour.

According to inspector Aivar Kukk, the fire started as a result of carelessness. A man in his thirties confessed to using the building for occasional accommodation but denyed his involvement in the fire. The entrances of the building were open.