ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: Fire in historic Kadrioru building ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Open gallery
6 photos
News

Emergency services were called to a fire that broke out at a historic building in ruin on Tallinn's Raua street Tuesday night.

Even though the milieu-valued building was supposed to be renovated as the damage was not extensive, OÜ Hestlandia began demolishing it in 2017 and told Tallinn's urban planning department that the building broke down during renovating and demolition was undertaken for the sake of safety.

Initially the company was ordered to conserve the building but it contested the decision and at the end of 2017, the urban planning department decided that as the building had gone to ruin, it could not be built to an existing design.

In the small hours of Tuesday, emergency services were called to a fire that broke out at Raua 22. Spokesperson for the Rescue Board Marek Kiik told ERR that no one was injured and the fire was extinguished in an hour.

According to inspector Aivar Kukk, the fire started as a result of carelessness. A man in his thirties confessed to using the building for occasional accommodation but denyed his involvement in the fire. The entrances of the building were open.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:05

State rejects request to support private media journalists' wages

17:38

Opinion: All the reasons I like the coronavirus crisis

17:14

41 employees of Kuressaare Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus

17:02

Reform MP: We like targeted supplementary budget items, which not all are

16:35

Supplementary budget bill: key points

16:27

Riigikogu passes amendments to the Bank of Estonia Act

16:02

Supplementary budget includes €30 million crisis aid for local governments

15:40

Erle Loonurm: Uncrowned kings of the coronavirus era

15:14

2.6 million pieces of personal protective equipment arrives in Estonia

15:11

President: State of emergency must be limited in time

14:54

Euroapteek not to file claim against state, other chains still considering

14:31

State to compensate pension payments into second pillar

14:28

Reform leader stresses need to conserve public funds in lengthy crisis

14:01

Finance minister: Downturn bigger than first thought, but hard to predict

13:53

Gallery: Fire in historic Kadrioru building

13:35

Gallery: Extraordinary Riigikogu session discusses supplementary budget

13:17

Government to discuss new emergency restrictions

13:16

Union seeking extra protective measures for Narva bus drivers

12:51

Nurmiko distributed their flowers

12:28

Unemployment board gets 15 company layoff notices in first half of week

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: