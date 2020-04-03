ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
ETV will broadcast special program to replace Eurovision Song Contest ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR
Uku Suviste Eesti Laul.
Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
Culture

ERR has confirmed that the show that will to replace the Eurovision Song Contest live show on May 16 "Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light" is going to air on ETV.

"We have decided to work together with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and we are airing the special program they offered," Editor-In-Chief of ETV´s Entertainment Department Karmel Killandi said.

This way, the viewers still have the possibility to be a part of the Eurovision until it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and get to look into what Uku Suviste, who was meant to represent Estonia, is up to.

The special program will feature this year's Eurovision songs as well as previously aired Eurovision hits. Artists who participated in the Eurovision in previous years will also perform.

In addition to the special program, ETV will add their own content to the Eurovision Week. "We are just beginning to discuss this format, how and which programs will be broadcast," Killandi said.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

uku suvistekarmel killandieurovision 2020
