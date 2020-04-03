ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Weapons permit validity to be extended through end of emergency situation ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Firearms.
Firearms. Source: ERR
News

The Estonian government approved a bill seeking to extend the validity of weapons permits and firearms use-related permits for those otherwise set to expire during the emergency situation.

The amendment bill, which must also be approved by the Riigikogu, calls for the extension of the validity of weapons permits, collection permits, parallel weapons permits and permits to carry a weapon as well as all activity permits issued under the Weapons Act for the duration of the emergency situation plus an additional 60 days beyond its conclusion.

This period of time is necessary in order to allow those who need to renew their permits a reasonable amount of time to submit their applications as well as obtain a medical certificate following the conclusion of the emergency situation, the Ministry of the Interior announced. This should also provide sufficient time for the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) to return to their typical work patterns and handle weapons permits again.

The change will apply only those weapons owners who have previously been verified by the PPA, passed exams and been granted the right to handle weapons. The agency will continue to provide oversight of these individuals, and should it turn out that any of them have committed an offense during the emergency situation that would preclude them from the right to handle weapons, this will be reacted in accordance with normal procedures.

The bill also calls for activity permits due to expire during the emergency situation will have their validity extended for the duration of the emergency situation plus 60 days after the conclusion thereof. The Ministry of the Interior finds that the situation should be avoided in which a legal person's activity permit expires for reasons beyond their control. If this were to happen, both the legal entity and the PPA would be saddled with several obligations, including, for example, a company having to surrender all of its weapons-related documentation, weapons, ammunition, etc. to the PPA, a situation which the ministry believes should be avoided.

Oversight of activity license owners, such as weapons dealers and gunsmiths, will continue during the emergency situation, and should the legal grounds be determined for doing so, their activity license will be suspended or revoked.

These changes are part of a bill involving several amendments for changes to be implemented as measures in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

coronavirusemergency situationweapons permits
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:06

Estonian sports to receive €3 million aid package from state

16:44

Hundrds of sports coaches get no state support after coronavirus job losses

16:23

Health Board starts Prangli island medical brigade

16:03

Estonia contributing to new EU Libya mission

15:46

Head of EAS: Even a strong fish cannot live for two hours in the sun

15:16

Statistics Estonia: Mobility has decreased during the emergency situation

14:57

Weapons permit validity to be extended through end of emergency situation

14:39

More digital solutions can be used in criminal proceedings

14:14

Did you write it correctly? The text for this year's e-dictation exercise

14:03

Health Board: Coronavirus cases to reach peak by end of next week

13:58

ETV will broadcast special program to replace Eurovision Song Contest

13:42

Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee issues statement on EU and NATO unity

13:22

This year's Spring Storm military exercise scaled down

12:54

New four-lane road section of Tartu highway opened to traffic in August

12:29

Kohtla-Järve city government closed after chair tests coronavirus-positive

12:26

Health Board: 103 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, total 961

12:11

Farmer: Agriculture labor shortage cannot be solved by hiring city workers

11:47

Passenger ferries to Finland continue to next week as restrictions held up

11:28

National Opera to broadcast performances online from Saturday

11:04

Aab: Local governments to receive €130 million from supplementary budget

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: