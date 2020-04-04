ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
German aircraft bomb found in Järva County

German aircraft bomb found in Järva County.
German aircraft bomb found in Järva County. Source: PPA
A 250 kg German aircraft bomb was found in Järva County and demined on Thursday.

The task was made difficult and extraordinary for the deminers by the size of the aircraft bomb and the danger resulting from trying to move it. 

An aircraft bomb was identified at the scene and later moved to the training ground of the Estonian Defense Forces in Lääne-Viru County.

Deminers from the Defense Forces assisted at the scene, secured the transport of the bomb and helped to destroy it. 

Editor: Helen Wright

defense forcesjärva countylääne-viru county
