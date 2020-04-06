Coronavirus emergency situation puts weddings and divorces on hold

The ongoing coronavirus emergency restrictions have brought proceedings at both ends of the nuptial cycle almost to a halt, as authorities seek to avoid gatherings of people.

Tallinn Vital Statistics Office (their name; Estonian: Tallinna perekonnaseisuamet) says that those marriages and divorces which had been booked before the emergency situation was declared on March 12 can still go ahead, however, according to an article in daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian).

About ten divorces are currently being registered per day., the report said. While marriages contracts, in Tallinn at least, are usually formalized 12 days after registering, some couples have either postponed their nuptials or withdrawn their application due to the emergency situation.

The statistics office recommends those wanting a quick divorce to apply to a notary.

Karin Kask, the head of the Tallinn statistics office, said that in general people have been very understanding when they are called and asked to postpone their divorce or marriage.

She did however say that members of the Russian-speaking community did not initially always understand developments

"They called and asked what was going on, and why wedding guests could not be invited," Kask said.

