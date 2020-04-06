Speed limit raised to 110 km/h on larger highways from Monday

The Road Administration (Maanteeamet) raised the maximum speed limit on Monday, April 6, to 110 Km/h on highways and roads with separation between lanes in opposing directions.

A total of 143 kilometers of highway now has a maximum speed of 110 km/h, with a further 25 kilometers-worth of road seeing a 100 km/h new speed limit.

The new rules apply to four-lane highways with separation, and highways with two lanes in one direction, and one in the other, again with separation.

Regular two-land roads remain at 90 km/h maximum speed, the Road Administration says.

The regulations affect highways in and around Tallinn, the Tallinn-Tartu highway, stretches of the Tallinn-Narva highway and the area around Pärnu (see map).

The Road Administration says that speed limits must be observed even during an emergency, stressing the importance of matching speed to weather conditions as the latter can be quite changeable in April.

A new, four-kilometer section between Pikknurme and Puurmani, in Jõgeva County, has been added to the Tallinn-Tartu highway. Shorter sections on the Tallinn-Narva highway in the vicinity of Võerdla, Jõelähtme, Kuusalu, Liiapeksi and Kukruse remain at 90 km / h, Siim Vaikmaa, head of the Road Administration's traffic control, said.

