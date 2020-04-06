ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Speed limit raised to 110 km/h on larger highways from Monday ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Highways where speed limit has been raised from Monday, April 6.
Highways where speed limit has been raised from Monday, April 6. Source: Road Administration
News

The Road Administration (Maanteeamet) raised the maximum speed limit on Monday, April 6, to 110 Km/h on highways and roads with separation between lanes in opposing directions.

A total of 143 kilometers of highway now has a maximum speed of 110 km/h, with a further 25 kilometers-worth of road seeing a 100 km/h new speed limit.

The new rules apply to four-lane highways with separation, and highways with two lanes in one direction, and one in the other, again with separation.

Regular two-land roads remain at 90 km/h maximum speed, the Road Administration says.

The regulations affect highways in and around Tallinn, the Tallinn-Tartu highway, stretches of the Tallinn-Narva highway and the area around Pärnu (see map).

The Road Administration says that speed limits must be observed even during an emergency, stressing the importance of matching speed to weather conditions as the latter can be quite changeable in April.

A new, four-kilometer section between Pikknurme and Puurmani, in Jõgeva County, has been added to the Tallinn-Tartu highway. Shorter sections on the Tallinn-Narva highway in the vicinity of Võerdla, Jõelähtme, Kuusalu, Liiapeksi and Kukruse remain at 90 km / h, Siim Vaikmaa, head of the Road Administration's traffic control, said.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

road administrationroad speedsspeed limit in estoniahighways in estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:17

Israeli company to use Enefit technology to build oil plant

11:57

New car sales in Estonia dropped by a quarter in March

11:39

Manger of hospital treatment at Kuressaare hospital: Situation is calmer

11:24

Coronavirus supplementary budget faces first Riigikogu reading Monday

11:04

Four more coronavirus deaths in Estonia, 11 new cases

10:52

No regrets for emergency medical chief: It's an interesting job

10:39

Barge berth theme park to be built on banks of Emajõgi river

10:22

Passenger ferries still running to Finland despite planned entry bar

10:04

New Tallink vessel laying-down ceremony in Finland to be broadcast online

09:48

Crisis major blow for Estonian tennis centers

09:26

Speed limit raised to 110 km/h on larger highways from Monday

08:57

Police issuing coronavirus restrictions warnings, including in playgrounds

08:28

Electricity prices low, oil shale generation still in doldrums

08:02

Coronavirus emergency situation puts weddings and divorces on hold

07:37

Warm weather brings weekend crowds to nature spots despite restrictions

05.04

Prime minister: We are unfortunately still in coronavirus deepening phase

05.04

Tanel Talve: Public transport restart

05.04

MEP: Estonia should raise issue of Taiwan's inclusion in WHO

05.04

Scientists: Estonia's virus peak will be long and flat

05.04

Ilves: Ensuring survival of the Estonian people more important than economy

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: