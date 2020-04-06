Tänak in the running for WRC's 'greatest driver of all time'

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
The Word Rally Championship (WRC) has launched an online search to crown the greatest WRC driver of all time. Rally fans can have their say by voting in the step-by-step daily contest.

The winner will be revealed at the culmination of a month-long search, in which rally fans and an expert panel of journalists vote for their greatest in a series of head-to-head driver battles.

All 18 champions since the introduction of the FIA World Rally Championship drivers' title in 1979 are joined by two wildcard entries – nominated on their performances – to rank the sport's top 20 drivers.

The 20 drivers have been seeded based on titles, rally wins and podiums. The lowest eight seeds take part in a qualifying round, with the four winners from the driver duels joining the top 12 seeds in the first round.

The eight round one winners progress into the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals.

Estonian reigning world champion Ott Tänak is pitted against Finn Markku Alen, who is regarded by many as the greatest driver never to win the world title. Only Sebastien Loeb has accumulated more WRC stage wins than Alen.

Cast your vote HERE.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

