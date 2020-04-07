Tickets being sold for May entertainment events despite emergency situation

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian event organizers are continuing to sell tickets to events taking place in May pending a decision on whether the emergency situation is set to be extended from May 1.

On May 1, Tallinna Helitehas should host the music event Suur Eesti Pidu, which features artists such as Terminaator, Shanon and Beebilõust. The tickets are currently priced at €7. May 1, however, is the official end date of the current emergency situation.

According to Silvo Piir, the manager of the organizer Popstarz OÜ, the event will most likely be canceled even if the emergency situation is not extended. "I don't think it can be organized on May 1 and I also don't think that it would be right to organize it indoors on May 1," he said.

In case of the event being canceled, Piir has promised to repurchase or exchange the tickets and has no expectations for the state.

"The state shouldn't reimburse the cost of entertainment events right now. Initial expenses aren't that steep and must be earned back through subsequent events," Piir said.

On May 2, Viktor Nikulin's circus should take over the Saku Suurhall parking lot. The circus will not repurchase tickets, not even those that people are now buying for May. According to organizer Daniil Kuznetsov, it is likely that the performances will be postponed.

Estonian National Opera director Aivar Mäe is also expecting clarification regarding May. "We have 500 employees, we perform 275 times during a year and right now everything is disrupted," he said.

On May 2, the musical "Fiddler on the roof" should be performed on stage. The majority of some 800 tickets have been sold out. Mäe has taken into account that the emergency situation is set to be extended and the theater is ready to refund or exchange tickets sold.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

