TalTech gifts temporary use of computers to global system

At the time where schools are closed, and there is a lot of technology lying around in empty classrooms, Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech) opted to temporarily add in their computers to a global computer system which is carrying out virus modeling.

Folding at Home, aka FAH, is software first developed 20 years ago at the University of Stanford. Since then, many molecules from complicated diseases and viruses have been modeled using it, ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Tuesday evening.

Since this year, FAH´s main purpose is to simulate the COVID19 coronavirus. Universities, companies and individuals can give their computers to the program.

"We have about 350 computers which have joined the program. They are primarily in the computer classes and, to give a comparison, the computing power of an average of 500 laptops is what we have given Stanford University to use in this context," Head of the IT Department at TalTech Marti Lung said.

"There is a program which builds up a supercomputer from home and computer classes' machines. This means that we are donating our computers to other universities for scientists to use. We have installed software into the computers which ables a machine to give a task to our computer; our computer can then solve the task and send back the result," Lung explained

