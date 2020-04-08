Writer Jesper Parve has spent a month self-quarantined in Hiiumaa

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Mari Ojasaar and Jesper Parve
Mari Ojasaar and Jesper Parve Source: ERR
In March, writer Jesper Parve and his fiancee, designer Mari Ojasaar, went on a five-day vacation to Hiiumaa. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, they have been on the island for a month now.

Parve said on ETV show "Ringvaade" that he and his family are staying in Kalana village where it is rare to see anyone. "Right now there are three families living within five kilometers," Parve said.

They see other people only when shopping in Kärdla once a week. "All shops have signs asking to maintain a 2-meter distance between others. The people of the island are keeping Hiiumaa intact," he described.

"There's no fear of a shortage; on the contrary, we are valuing the time spent together as a family more than before. There's more time and new ideas how to arrange our affairs later," Mari Ojasaar said.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

jesper parvemari ojasaarcoronavirus in estonia
