ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tanel Kiik: Further Hiiumaa coronavirus restrictions not needed ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Hiiumaa Hospital in Kärdla, the island's capital.
Hiiumaa Hospital in Kärdla, the island's capital. Source: ERR
News

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) says additional coronavirus restrictions on the island of Hiiumaa are not needed.

Unlike neighboring Saaremaa, reported cases of COVID-19 coronavirus on Hiiumaa are quite low, with some of those who have tested positive island residents in name only.

As of Tuesday, Hiiumaa had a recorded eight cases to date

The Health Board (Terviseamet) proposed the stricter regulations in part because the island's hospital does not have sufficient capacity to treat serious cases, meaning if any appeared, the patients would require transporting to the mainland.

"The government's committee will most likely address whether Hiiumaa needs additional measures or not," Kiik told ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"At the moment, my own opinion is that the most important thing is to comply with measures in force as of today, with maximal checks that this is being carried out. These include is to ensure food safety, to keep a distance inside stores ... Similarly, postponing all kinds of crowded gatherings, events, birthdays until a calmer period [are other measures]," Kiik continued.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

hiiumaacoronaviruscoronavirus in estoniacoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency meaasures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
13:56

More domestic violence cases in beginning of April compared with last year

13:35

Coronavirus cases in Ida-Viru County are increasing

13:26

Tanel Kiik: Further Hiiumaa coronavirus restrictions not needed

13:10

Estonian manufacturer starts making antiviral protective screens

13:03

Estonian milk producers suspect Lithuanians of favoring own producers

12:55

Requests for school lunch have increased tenfold in Tallinn

12:40

First healthcare worker dies after contracting coronavirus

12:21

Tallinn mayor: City borrowing €76.8 million to fight coronavirus effects

11:54

Prosecutor's office sends Peeter Helme materials to court

11:41

Health Board: Three more deaths due to coronavirus, 37 new cases

11:32

Secretary of state announces competition for state archivist position

11:16

Writer Jesper Parve has spent a month self-quarantined in Hiiumaa

11:12

Two men accused of setting fire to Pärnu morgue to appear in court

10:52

Tests at Tabivere Social Center confirm five coronavirus cases

10:31

Bleakest coronavirus scenario avoided, restrictions may ease

10:12

Oil Association: Gas station shops should sell non-prescription medication

09:51

AS Eesti Teed auction to be extended through October 1

09:32

TalTech gifts temporary use of computers to global system

09:09

Finance minister formalizes call to leave EU CO2 scheme

08:33

Economic affairs ministry mulls reviving Nordica if coronavirus subsides

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: