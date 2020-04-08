Tanel Kiik: Further Hiiumaa coronavirus restrictions not needed

Minister of Social Affairs Tanel Kiik (Center) says additional coronavirus restrictions on the island of Hiiumaa are not needed.

Unlike neighboring Saaremaa, reported cases of COVID-19 coronavirus on Hiiumaa are quite low, with some of those who have tested positive island residents in name only.

As of Tuesday, Hiiumaa had a recorded eight cases to date

The Health Board (Terviseamet) proposed the stricter regulations in part because the island's hospital does not have sufficient capacity to treat serious cases, meaning if any appeared, the patients would require transporting to the mainland.

"The government's committee will most likely address whether Hiiumaa needs additional measures or not," Kiik told ETV current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera".

"At the moment, my own opinion is that the most important thing is to comply with measures in force as of today, with maximal checks that this is being carried out. These include is to ensure food safety, to keep a distance inside stores ... Similarly, postponing all kinds of crowded gatherings, events, birthdays until a calmer period [are other measures]," Kiik continued.

