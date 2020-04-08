ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Burger King restaurants put on hold while emergency situation continues

Burger King food (picture is illustrative).
Burger King restaurants scheduled to open in Estonia in mid-April and early May have been put back as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, franchisee Tallink Group says.

"Delaying the launches of our restaurants is the right decision in the current circumstances when the virus is still around and spreading," said Katre Kõvask, Tallink Group's Head of Onshore Retail, said in a press release Wednesday.

Kõvask added that plans were in hand to ensure the fast food chain's restaurants opened after the present crisis had passed.

Tallink Group, parent company of the shipping line of the same name, announced its plans to open its first restaurant in Estonia at Tallinn's Rocca al Mare shopping centre.

Shopping malls are in any case closed to the public as part of the government's emergency measures, though essential outlets within malls, such as pharmacies, bank offices and mobile phone stores are still working.

Tallink Group acquired the franchise rights to Burger King for the Baltic states in autumn 2019. In addition to Rocca al Mare, Burger King outlets were planned for the Ülemiste shopping center in Tallinn, the Balti jaam train station and the Lasnamäe Centrum shopping centre, also in Tallinn, were planned. Tallink says it still wants to open all of these in the first half of 2020, if the emergency situation and its restrictions end in time.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallink groupburger kingcoronaviruscoronavirus effects on economycoronavirus emergency situation
