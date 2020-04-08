Gallery, video: Marju Lauristin celebrates 80th birthday

Social scientist, politician, University of Tartu (TÜ) professor, former MEP and former minister Marju Lauristin celebrated her 80th birthday on Tuesday.

Some of Lauristin's colleagues from the university went to congratulate her outside of her home in Tartu on the occasion, keeping the required two-meter distance from one another as well as from her. They presented her with balloons and a book compiled by Ragne Kõuts-Klemm and Signe Opermann in which her students and colleagues had collected stories about her.

Lauristin, known also by the nickname Marjustin, said that the gift made her really happy, as she enjoys reading.

At 10:05 p.m. on Wednesday, ETV will be airing "Marjustin 8.0," a new special abut Lauristin.

Featured in the special hosted by her students Margit Kilumets, Madis Jürgen and Hans H. Luik will be comments by her brother Jaak Allik, grandchild Estookin, students Raul Rebane, Tiit Matsulevitš and Taavi Eilat, as well as friends Mari Tarand, Ülo and Mari Tuulik and Merle Karusoo.

Directed by Märten Vaher, edited by Tiina Kruus and produced by Hannela Lippus.

-

