ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Statistics: Exports fall 6 percent on year to February, imports 2 percent ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
ERR News
Estonian foreign trade by month, 2018-2020
Estonian foreign trade by month, 2018-2020 Source: Statistics Estonia
news

Exports fell by 6 percent on year to February 2020, imports by 2 percent over the same period, according to Statistics Estonia.

Exports from Estonia totalled €1.09 billion, and imports €1.22 billion at current prices.

The top destinations for exports were Finland, followed by Sweden and Latvia.

The biggest fall occurred in exports to Singapore (down by e37 million), the U.S. (down by €36 million) and Turkey (down by €19 million).

The most significant exports were electrical equipment, wood and articles made of wood, plus mineral products, according to Statistics Estonia.

Imports increased the most from Finland (up by €28 million), mostly mineral products including gasoline and diesel fuel.

Falls in processed oil exports to Singapore, communication equipment to the U.S. and cereals to Turkey were also recorded.

Exports increased the most to Mozambique (up by €10 million), where a greater amount of aviation spirit was sent.

Both exports and imports declined the most with non-EU countries.

The year-on-year decline in exports came mainly from mineral products (down by €43 million ), electrical equipment (a €33 million fall), and wood and wooden products (down by €19 million).

The mineral products sector saw its greatest impact from shale oil and electricity.

Electrical equipment was impacted most by communication equipment, with wood and items made of wood affected most by a decrease in exports of wood pellets and pulpwood.

Exports increased the most for chemical industry products (up by €13 million), driven by re-exports of fertilisers.

The trade deficit stood at €132 million and saw a rise of 44 million compared with February 2019.

Imports

The main countries for imports were Finland, Germany and Latvia.

Imports fell the most from Sweden (a fall of €29 million), Israel (down by €22 million) and China (a €14 million fall), the latter mostly resulting from a fall in imports of electrical equipment, likely related to the closure of factories in China related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Primary commodities imported to Estonia were mineral products, raw materials and products from the chemical industry sector, transport equipment, agricultural products and food preparations.

The biggest fall was experienced in electrical equipment imports, and the biggest increase in the imports of raw materials and chemical industry products, namely fertilisers, Statistics Estonia says.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

statistics estoniaestonian economystatisticsimports to estoniaexports from estonia
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:28

Tax board extends paper return deadline as service centers closed to May

11:52

Statistics: Manufacturing production up 6 percent on year

11:33

Health Board: 23 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

11:22

'Ringvaade': Gymnastics coach Janika Mölder in Toronto

10:58

Economic affairs minister applies for long-term island bridge link plan

10:41

Archbishop Viilma: Church must adapt to situation like all others

10:22

Bolt asks for €50 million subsidy from state

10:01

President approves continued use of Defense League in border control

09:37

Kadai: Civil defense needs a line in the state budget

09:34

Statistics: Exports fall 6 percent on year to February, imports 2 percent

08:52

Justice chancellor hits out at prisons coronavirus fresh air breaks ban

08:37

Mid-May could see first non-homeschooling classes meeting, says minister Updated

08:32

Pärnu Hospital still calling for blood donors amid pandemic

08:09

Retail gasoline prices fall by five cents per liter

07:44

Estonia leads UNSC call for Russian cooperation in MH17 investigation

08.04

Foreign workers can be employed in agricultural sector until July 31

08.04

Social Democrats want to partially halt mortgage payments

08.04

Ministry of Education drawing up plans for end of year exams

08.04

Reform Party proposes adding €42 million to the crisis reserve

08.04

Operail introduces new freight operations management system

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: