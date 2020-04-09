'Ringvaade': Gymnastics coach Janika Mölder in Toronto

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gymnastics Janika Mölder.
Gymnastics Janika Mölder. Source: ERR
ETV show "Ringvaade" made a virtual around the world trip Wednesday, contacting Estonian citizen Andres Kraas who is in Phuket in Thailand, and is trying to get back to Estonia on Friday. The show also contacted another Estonian, Janika Mölder, who has been staying in her Toronto home since March 15. Janika is, however, continuing to give her gymnastics classes through the internet.

Andres Kraas, who said he had been the last guest staying in a hotel on the island of Phuket, has now made it to the airport. "Starting from the day after tomorrow, Thailand´s airspace is being closed as well; there is only one international flight going from here, on which I have a seat," he said, and mentioned that many people who had been stuck in Thailand had booked the same flight.

"There´s a last flight from Doha to Helsinki going on April 9, and I have to make it," he said and added that he also has to make the Helsinki-Tallinn ferry that is leaving at late night of April 9 since, after April 10, this will no longer be possible.

"I am running out of time, but I think the first step has been won," he said.

Gymnastics trainer Janika Mölder is staying in Toronto with her daughter, and confirmed that they have been staying there since March 15. "At first it seemed like a bizarre nightmare, because usually athletes are very active and now we are just staying at home," she said, adding that for athletes it is very important to continue training in some form.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

torontojanika mölderandres kraasphuketthailand
