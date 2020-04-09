Ministry proposes flag day to mark centennial of Estonian Constitution

As June 15 marks the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the first Constitution of the Republic of Estonia, the Ministry of Justice has proposed making June 15 an official flag day this year.

The centennial of the adoption of Estonia's first Constitution is a significant anniversary being marked by several events aimed at different target groups.

The government can decide on the one-time hoisting of the Estonian flag by all state and local government institutions and public legal entities; all others are welcome to join in displaying the flag out of solidarity as well.

The bill regarding June 15 will be sent for a round of approvals to the following institutions to whom the requirement would apply: the Riigikogu, the Supreme Court of Estonia, the National Audit Office, the Chancellor of Justice, the Government Office, the Bank of Estonia, Estonian ministries, the Association of Estonian Cities and Municipalities, the Council for Administration of Courts, and public legal entities. The approval is primarily informational in nature, ensuring that these institutions would be aware of the requirement to fly the flag that day.

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the first Constitution of the Republic of Estonia: it was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on June 15, 1920, and entered into force on December 21 of that year.

The Ministry of Justice is celebrating 2020 as the Year of the Constitution in order to introduce people's constitutional rights to society more thoroughly and comprehensively than usual. Special attention is being paid to explaining the balance between people's rights and obligations, in particular to informing young people about the role of the Constitution.

June 15 marks the most important day of the centennial year, however related events are scheduled throughout 2020.

