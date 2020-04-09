ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Survey: TV news viewing figures have surged during emergency situation

BNS
President Kersti Kaljulaid was interviewed on ETV+ last week.
The emergency situation, which has been in effect in Estonia since mid-March, has given a boost to the viewing numbers of news broadcasts, a television audience survey by pollster Kantar Emor indicates.

Kantar Emor expert Elvin Heinla said on Thursday that a tangible increase in viewer numbers can be observed from the 11th week, when increasingly alarming news started coming in about extensive spread of the virus and the government declared an emergency situation. 

The number of viewers of news programs underwent a minor decline last week, but remains nevertheless higher than before the crisis.

"The decline in viewer numbers can also be attributed to news revolving around the same topic having exhausted viewers' interest," Heinla said. The exception to the rule was the "Aktuaalne kaamera" broadcast on ETV+ that registered record high viewer numbers last week, with each broadcast viewed by 44,000 people.

In addition to viewer numbers of news broadcasts, the emergency situation and movement restrictions have also had an impact on the total amount of time that people spend watching TV.

Where before the emergency situation residents in Estonia watched television for four hours and  12 minutes per day on average, starting from the declaration of the emergency situation that amount is four hours and 59 minutes.

Ethnic Estonians spend on the average five hours and 11 minutes and people of other ethnic backgrounds four hours and 33 minutes watching television every day, it appears from the survey by Kantar Emor.

It can be assumed that as the weather gets warmer and people start spending more time outdoors, we will start seeing minor reductions in the amounts of time people spend watching TV again, the pollster said. 

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

kantor emoremergency situation
