Estonian theaters lit green to respect those struggling with COVID crisis

Tallinn's Estonia Theater and Tartu's Vanemuine Theater will be lit green from April 9 to show respect for everyone struggling with the current coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and to remind people more hopeful times are ahead.

The two theaters are amongst four cultural, concert and event centres across the Nordic hemisphere participating in the initiative. The other two centers currently taking part are the Harpa concert hall in Reykjavik, Iceland and Tampere Hall in Finland.

These cultural centres will be lit in green every night from Thursday, April 9 onwards. The campaign wishes to show support to everyone in these trying times such as healthcare professionals, volunteers, parents, people suffering from loneliness or illness, the elderly and other people in quarantine, artists and all the others whose livelihood is threatened, and all those whose lives have been affected by the virus.

These centres also want to invite anyone working in culture, music and events to join them in this campaign and send a public call for everyone to join. In doing so they also want to highlight the importance of international outreach even if the physical borders are now temporarily closed.

Estonia Theater lit green the colour of hope, to show respect to everyone struggling from the current situation and to remind us of more hopeful times ahead. Source: Tanel Meos.

Paulina Ahokas, CEO of Tampere Hall said: "Even though social distancing is preventing us from being close together, it is vital that we do not try to fight this alone."

Aivar Mäe, General Manager of Estonian National Opera and Ballet said: "Through this gesture, we want to bring hope and some light into people's hearts. We also wish to send a message to all the people in the world that once this crisis is over, all of us working in culture welcome our audiences back with open hearts."

Kristiina Alliksaar, the Director of Vanemuine explained the joint decision for the colour: "Green symbolizes hope and harmony, and this is what we hope for everybody, wherever they might be and whatever their situation. In some parts of the world it is also the symbol for change. This crisis has already demanded a lot of creativity from everyone. We are convinced that the new challenges, and the need for innovation in our societies will be met with the support of the arts and culture."

The Harpa in Reykjavik, Iceland. Source: Harpa.

