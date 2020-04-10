ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Health Board advises 2+2 rule should be kept during easter weekend ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
The Health Board is advising people to keep to the 2+2 rule this easter weekend.
The Health Board is advising people to keep to the 2+2 rule this easter weekend. Source: Terviseamet.
News

The Health Board is advising people to follow the social distancing and emergency situation rules this holiday weekend and to make sure to protect others' health and our own.

Ester Öpik, the head of the Northern Region of the Health Board, said the people of Estonia have so far been responsible and have kept the spread of the virus low compared to other countries. 

"The whole health care system and people everywhere have made an effort to do this, but despite the arrival of spring and holidays, the virus has not receded yet. 

"Therefore, even during the holidays, we must think carefully about our plans so that we do not endanger ourselves or our loved ones." 

If you plan to drive to the country for the holidays

  • Avoid visiting elderly relatives or chronically ill people living in rural areas.
  • Buy necessities and food from your home store before you leave to avoid visiting stores in rural areas.
  • Wash your hands regularly and clean surfaces.

Avoid infecting others but notice people who need help

  • The virus poses the greatest threat to the elderly and people with chronic diseases, so do not visit relatives during the holidays. 
  • Examples of chronic diseases include diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and other chronic lung diseases, kidney and liver diseases, and immunodeficiency.
  • Even a seemingly healthy person can spread the COVID-19 virus to a person with a weakened immune system. Instead of meeting face-to-face, call and ask if you can do their shopping or visit the pharmacy for them.
  • If you are unable to help a loved one at risk, contact the local authority of the person's place of residence.
     

Help is guaranteed for everyone

  • If you cannot reach your family doctor, call the family doctor advice line on 1220, who can refer you to a family doctor. The on-call doctor can refer the person for coronavirus testing or issue a prescription.
  • Doctors can refer all patients with symptoms ( such as fever, dry cough, difficulty breathing) for a COVID-19 test, regardless of age or chronic illness. Whether a test is needed or not is decided by the doctor.
  • If your health deteriorates, call 112.
     

Follow hygiene rules and the 2 + 2 rule

  • The coronavirus is spread from person to person through droplet infection, mainly through close contact with a sick person. Thorough and frequent hand washing and disinfection, and frequent cleaning of surfaces, will help stop the spread of the virus.
  • Sick people must stay home and make sure they do not infect others. At home, it is recommended that a sick person wears a mask to avoid infecting healthy family members.
  • Follow the 2 + 2 rule.
  • When visiting nature make sure to choose less crowded places.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

coronaviruseaster
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Easter online
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
10:04

Art academy restoration work reveals rare Baroque religious painting

09:04

Toidupank gets three new vans, boosting work in provincial Estonia

09:03

Health Board advises 2+2 rule should be kept during easter weekend

08:36

Coronavirus personal data legal amend struck down

08:35

Estonian theaters lit green to respect those struggling with COVID crisis

08:07

PPA reaffirm traveling between mainland and islands is prohibited

08:06

Coronavirus restrictions applied to homeless shelter residents

07:28

Weather cools down a bit for Easter break

09.04

Nordic-Baltic colleagues discuss restrictions exit strategies

09.04

Government supports minister's plan to partially restore school in May

09.04

Lutsar: Mass public events should not be held this summer

09.04

Eesti Post reports €3.7 million loss for 2019

09.04

Mobility study shows people stay in one location for 20 hours per day

09.04

Teams decide to continue Estonian basketball season virtually

09.04

Kindergarten teachers want to be classified as essential personnel

09.04

Daily: Volunteer food bank stocks at critical level, donations welcome

09.04

Portal: Popular destination village Käsmu bans visitors during outbreak

09.04

More than 1,000 computers donated to help pupils, but more needed in Tartu

09.04

Government agrees to start mass testing for coronavirus

09.04

Survey: TV news viewing figures have surged during emergency situation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: