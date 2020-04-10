Health Board advises 2+2 rule should be kept during easter weekend

The Health Board is advising people to follow the social distancing and emergency situation rules this holiday weekend and to make sure to protect others' health and our own.

Ester Öpik, the head of the Northern Region of the Health Board, said the people of Estonia have so far been responsible and have kept the spread of the virus low compared to other countries.

"The whole health care system and people everywhere have made an effort to do this, but despite the arrival of spring and holidays, the virus has not receded yet.

"Therefore, even during the holidays, we must think carefully about our plans so that we do not endanger ourselves or our loved ones."

If you plan to drive to the country for the holidays

Avoid visiting elderly relatives or chronically ill people living in rural areas.

Buy necessities and food from your home store before you leave to avoid visiting stores in rural areas.

Wash your hands regularly and clean surfaces.





Avoid infecting others but notice people who need help

The virus poses the greatest threat to the elderly and people with chronic diseases, so do not visit relatives during the holidays.

Examples of chronic diseases include diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma and other chronic lung diseases, kidney and liver diseases, and immunodeficiency.

Even a seemingly healthy person can spread the COVID-19 virus to a person with a weakened immune system. Instead of meeting face-to-face, call and ask if you can do their shopping or visit the pharmacy for them.

If you are unable to help a loved one at risk, contact the local authority of the person's place of residence.



Help is guaranteed for everyone

If you cannot reach your family doctor, call the family doctor advice line on 1220, who can refer you to a family doctor. The on-call doctor can refer the person for coronavirus testing or issue a prescription.

Doctors can refer all patients with symptoms ( such as fever, dry cough, difficulty breathing) for a COVID-19 test, regardless of age or chronic illness. Whether a test is needed or not is decided by the doctor.

If your health deteriorates, call 112.



Follow hygiene rules and the 2 + 2 rule

The coronavirus is spread from person to person through droplet infection, mainly through close contact with a sick person. Thorough and frequent hand washing and disinfection, and frequent cleaning of surfaces, will help stop the spread of the virus.

Sick people must stay home and make sure they do not infect others. At home, it is recommended that a sick person wears a mask to avoid infecting healthy family members.

Follow the 2 + 2 rule.

When visiting nature make sure to choose less crowded places.

--

