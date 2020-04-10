Weather cools down a bit for Easter break

The Easter break will bring colder weather after the recent warm spell, with rain and sleet in many parts of the country.

The morning of Good Friday sees clear weather but with some cloud, and even preciptation on occasion, in parts of the north, ERR's weather portal reports.

It will start off quite chilly, from 1-5C through the morning, with the usual phenomenon for the time of the year of wide temperature variances between night and later on in the day.

The ever-present breeze will be 4-9 meters per second, rising to gusts of 13 meters per second in coastal areas.

Daytime temperatures will rise to up to 9C, with otherwise much the same conditions as morning, and be slightly windier too.

A high pressure area nears Estonia on Easter Saturday, but there will still be spots of rain, as there will on Easter day too as clouds build up. Nighttime temperatures can still dip below zero to as low as -3C over the break, or rise to as high as +6C. Daytime averages will be 3-5C.

Things will start to warm up again on Monday morning, just in time for the start of the - albeit often from home - working week.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!