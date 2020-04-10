51 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
Fifty-one new COVID-19 coronavirus cases have been found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive cases in the country so far to 1,258, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says. No new deaths arising from the virus were reported.
Coronavirus facts as of April 10 (Source: Health Board):
- 138 people require hospitalization as of Friday morning.
- Nine of those hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 51 new cases in past 24 hours.
- Of the new cases, most were in Harju County (23), with Tartu County (11) and Saaremaa (8) next. Ida-Viru and Pärnu counties saw two new COVID-19 cases, with Jõgeva, Viljandi and Järva counties getting one apiece. The location of the remaining two cases (compiled from the population register) was unknown at the time of writing.
- 24 people have died from coronavirus-related causes in Estonia so far.
- 27,883 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Estonia since January 31, with 5 percent testing positive.
- 93 people with COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital to date.
- 1,471 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, 3 percent testing positive.
Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!
Editor: Andrew Whyte
Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.