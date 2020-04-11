Russian Orthodox leader in airborne attempt to ward off COVID-19

Counter-measures against the spread of coronavirus took a different turn on Thursday as Russian Orthodox church leaders held an airborne stations of the cross, in a light aircraft over Tallinn and other parts of the country, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Thursday night

Metropolitan Yevgeny of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate was joined by Lazar, Bishop of Narva and Chud', and Sister Filareta of the Pühtitsa Convent in Ida-Viru County.

The aerial procession invoked prayer and the use of icons, with the flight paid for by businessman Oleg Ossinovski. Russian Orthodox Easter itself this year is on April 19, a week after the western calendar's. Any effects the solemnities might have had on COVID-19 propagation rates have not been reported yet.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!