ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Russian Orthodox leader in airborne attempt to ward off COVID-19 ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Metropolitan Yevgeny (left) and Bishop Lazar of the Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia, during Wednesday's in-flight stations of the cross procession.
Metropolitan Yevgeny (left) and Bishop Lazar of the Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia, during Wednesday's in-flight stations of the cross procession. Source: Oleg Bessedin
News

Counter-measures against the spread of coronavirus took a different turn on Thursday as Russian Orthodox church leaders held an airborne stations of the cross, in a light aircraft over Tallinn and other parts of the country, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Thursday night

Metropolitan Yevgeny of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate was joined by Lazar, Bishop of Narva and Chud', and Sister Filareta of the Pühtitsa Convent in Ida-Viru County.

The aerial procession invoked prayer and the use of icons, with the flight paid for by businessman Oleg Ossinovski. Russian Orthodox Easter itself this year is on April 19, a week after the western calendar's. Any effects the solemnities might have had on COVID-19 propagation rates have not been reported yet.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

metropolitan yevgenyrussian orthodox church in estoniacoronaviruseaster
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Easter online
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
07:28

Russian Orthodox leader in airborne attempt to ward off COVID-19

10.04

Health Board: Rate of new coronavirus cases to start falling by month end

10.04

Sixteen Tartu County social center users and staff test COVID-19 positive

10.04

Finance committee chair: Bolt must look in mirror before requesting bailout

10.04

Finland closed to ferry passengers from Saturday

10.04

UN Security Council hosts Estonia-initiated coronavirus security discussion

10.04

Harju County mineral resources thematic plan gets governmental nod

10.04

51 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Estonia

10.04

Tallinn's Radisson Blu hotel hosts emergency staff during COVID-19 crisis

10.04

Art academy restoration work reveals rare Baroque religious painting

10.04

Toidupank gets three new vans, boosting work in provincial Estonia

10.04

Health Board advises 2+2 rule should be kept during easter weekend

10.04

Coronavirus personal data legal amend struck down

10.04

Estonian theaters lit green to respect those struggling with COVID crisis

10.04

PPA reaffirm traveling between mainland and islands is prohibited

10.04

Coronavirus restrictions applied to homeless shelter residents

10.04

Weather cools down a bit for Easter break

09.04

Nordic-Baltic colleagues discuss restrictions exit strategies

09.04

Government supports minister's plan to partially restore school in May

09.04

Lutsar: Mass public events should not be held this summer

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: