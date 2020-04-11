Saturday starts of clear and warm, cloudy and rainy later

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Spring yellowhammer on a tree in Estonia.
Spring yellowhammer on a tree in Estonia. Source: Minupilt.err.ee/Ülle Kütsen
After a fairly cold night, as low as -4C in the interior, Easter Saturday morning is clear and dry, warming up to as much as 5C, ERR's weather portal reports.

As the day progresses, more cloud cover wil appear, with rain and even sleet in the east. Temperatures 4-8C.

The westerly and northwesterly wind will be 5-11 m/s with gusts up to 15 m/s, though this will die down in the evening.

Going into Easter Sunday, the cloud, rain and sleet will set in, this time across the whole country, with similar weather due for early next week. Nights will be cold, below zero at times, and days not exactly warm, averaging 5C.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

weatherestonian weatherweather forecast
