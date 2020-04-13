Estonian-Latvian border monitored by air force helicopter

In addition to land patrols, the Estonian-Latvian border is being monitored by an air force helicopter. Ottomar Virk, head of the South Prefecture's Operational Information Service, is content with the results of air surveillance.

Aerial surveillance will be carried out on the southern border at least until the end of April, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

"Police has to guard the external borders of the European Union and now the internal borders, as well. Air force has come to our aid to monitor the internal border, that is the Estonian-Latvian border, and the PPA (Police and Border Guard) flying squad performs other tasks, including monitoring the eastern boarder," Virk said.

Even though it has been calm on the border during the holidays, the helicopter helps monitor the green border, where individual infringements have taken place. The area of the green border with its minor roads between Estonia and Latvia is long and a helicopter can cover it better than land patrols.

"Infringements of the 2+2 requirements, more than five people were gathered on a Valga playground, for example. But the main focus is the border. Most people understand the situation and the current need for border patrol, but some are still looking for ways to get through the roadblocks. If an off-road vehicle has been used to cross fields or forest roads, those tracks will be identified," Virk said.

"The efforts of all other people cannot be outweighed by a cheap bottle of alcohol," he added.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!