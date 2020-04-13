ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Government to decide on extending the emergency situation at end of April

Jüri Ratas,
Source: ERR
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said on Monday morning of April 13 that the government will make a decision about extending the emergency situation at the end of the month, approximately April 25.

Ratas told ERR: "We see that the coronavirus has not gone anywhere from the world, it has been rather in an increasing phase in Europe and it has been in an increasing phase in Estonia also, at least until now. When it will be in the stable phase and in a decreasing phase, is hard to predict. Thus, whether the emergency situation is going to extend or not will be decided at the end of April."

The prime minister added: "I wish to end the emergency situation as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the predictions of the virus don't show that we have overcome it and we can't say that in a week it's all done."

Ratas said, so far, there are no additional restrictions planned. "If you were to ask whether establishing additional restrictions are on the table, we can say that they are on the corner of the table. At the moment, they are not our main focus."

Ratas explained that even when the spread of the virus starts to recede, there are still certain measures that need to be kept in place for a certain amount of time.

Currently, the emergency situation is planned to last until May 1.

On Sunday, Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE) said the government had decided to extend the emergency situation beyond May 1. The ultimate decision to extend lays with Ratas, who is head of the emergency situation. No decision has been made yet. 

Editor: Roberta Vaino

