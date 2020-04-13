ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

French-American jazz guitarist releases album of Estonian covers ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
U-Nam.
U-Nam. Source: U-Nam
News

French-born, Los Angeles-based smooth jazz guitarist U-Nam recently released a new album, "U-Nam Goes Big Band," on Skytown Records, all of the songs on which were originally composed by Estonians including Ülo Vinter, Uno Loop and Raimond Valgre.

The 11-track mood jazz album began with a phone call to the Billboard-charting musician's LA studio by Estonian producer Mikk Targo.

Estonian Authors' Society (EAÜ) founder and board chairman Targo had spent years working together with music industry experts to choose the best 100 Estonian songs of all time. In the process, a handful of songs were selected to serve as a journey into Estonian music history. These songs were recorded as an album by Lutz Krajenski Big Band, released in 2016, but Targo was convinced that the project nonetheless needed a slightly different approach in order to achieve broader international appeal. Familiar with U-Nam's music, Targo decided to offer the material to him.

U-Nam has enjoyed increasing success since moving from Paris to the U.S. in 2007. "Street Life," from his sophomore album "Back from the 80's," remained in Billboard's top three for three months and top ten for an entire year. He reached a new level of fame upon the release of "Weekend in L.A.: A Tribute to George Benson" in 2012, which featured legendary artists such as George Duke, Marcus Miller, Ronnie Foster, Patrice Rushen, Wah Watson, Phil Perry, Stokley Williams and Paul Jackson Jr. and netted him Grammy nominations with ten songs in six categories that year.

'U-Nam Goes Big Band'

-"Something Right" ("Mis värvi on armastus"), Arne Oit
-"In the Blink of an Eye" ("Kevadine lugu"), Arne Oit
-"The One" ("Suveöö"), Arne Oit
-"Each Day's a Gift" ("Lahkumislaul"), Ülo Vinter
-"Dance" ("Kamina ees"), Uno Loop
-"The World to Me" ("Ei kunagi"), Evald Vain
-"Saaremaa" ("Neil päevil polnud algust"), Uno Naissoo
-"The Dance Must Go On, feat. Susanna Aleksandra" ("Kaks kuukiirt mu toas"), Arne Oit
-"Beautiful, Beautiful" ("Mind veel ei ole"), Arne Oit
-"When You Fall in Love" ("Sinilind"), Raimond Valgre
-"Each Day's a Gift, feat. Steve Brookstein" ("Lahkumislaul"), Ülo Vinter

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

musicu-nam
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:33

Little-known businesswoman donates €50,000 to Center party

19:08

PPA turning 100 drivers per week away from border crossings

18:47

Ministry of Social Affairs developing coronavirus alert app

18:19

State focusing on supporting tourism sector, small businesses

17:53

Gallery: Shipment of protective equipment for PERH arrives in Tallinn

17:29

Bill would allow Riigikogu to work remotely

16:56

Opening of Veskimöldre mall likely to be postponed

16:34

French-American jazz guitarist releases album of Estonian covers

16:05

TalTech researchers: Why the pandemic may pave the way for online voting

15:27

Foreign labor controls in omnibus bill too rigid and political, say critics

15:07

Students still left with several graduation-related questions

14:39

Teachers left confused by lifting of school restrictions

14:11

Gallery: Spring is getting closer Updated

13:57

Singing Revolution icon: We have survived greater catastrophes

13:32

Finance minister: State should not provide Bolt with direct support

13:03

Gerd Kanter wants to continue running the EOC's Athletes' Committee

12:36

Registered unemployment rises to 7 percent

12:13

Olympic Committee appeals to stay home reach half a million people

12:12

Health Board: 24 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, three more deaths Updated

11:47

Jõelähtme traffic restrictions have proved effective and stopped crowds

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: