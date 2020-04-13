Opening of Veskimöldre mall likely to be postponed

Planned opening of a mall built in Veskimöldre residential neighborhood in Saue Parish is likely to be postponed due to the emergency situation.

The original plan was to open the mall in May or June but due to the emergency situation, not even the owner knows when it could be done, developer of the Veskimöldre neighborhood Nordic Brokers OÜ boardmember Kristel Rääk told ERR's online news in Estonian.

Rental agreements have been reached with all tenants and the building is complete, but the opening depends on the length of the emergency situation, Rääk said.

It remains to be seen whether anchor tenant Coop's store will be opened on time. As all manufacturing plants and supply chains are closed, Coop estimates a four- or five-month delivery time, she added. One option is opening the mall without Coop's store, but this plan is yet to be discussed.

In addition to Coop, a Benu pharmacy, a VinVin wine shop, a Rucola pizzeria, a beauty salon, and a florist will be opened in the mall, according to Veskimöldre neighborhood website.

