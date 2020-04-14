Gallery: Hundreds submit photos to National Museum 'My Parish' contest

Last year, the Estonian National Museum (ERM) launched a photo contest called "My Parish" for which they called on people in Estonia to submit photos of where they live. A jury has selected the best photos from among 171 entries, however the public still has the chance to vote for its favorite.

Tiina Tael, head archivist at ERM, stressed that while the contest officially ended in March, the museum is still happy to accept snapshots capturing modern parish life throughout Estonia.

Photos can be uploaded directly to ERM's Pildiait (link in Estonian).

A total of 249 photos were submitted to the contest, 171 of which met the conditions of the contest. The jury included Toomas Kiho, one of the people whose idea it was to mark the borders of Estonia's historical parishes, journalist Rein Sikk, photographer Tiit Lepp, ERM chief collections manager Riina Reinvelt and ERM photographer Berta Jänes. The grand prize was sponsored by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia.

ERM announced the photo contest "My Parish" last summer, once the final signs marking the borders of Estonia's historical parishes were installed. Over the course of ten years, with the cooperation of ERM, the Road Administration, the Estonia 100 centennial program and the Cultural Endowment of Estonia, a total of 1,230 brown road signs were installed denoting the borders of Estonia's 107 historical parishes.

1st place: Kihnu Twins. Kihnu Parish, by Lilli Tölp

2nd place: Preparing for the Parade. Kihnu Parish, by Elle Mets



Tied 3rd/4th place: Graveyard Day at Kihnu Cemetery. Kihnu Parish, by Elle Mets



Tied 3rd/4th place: Trying on a Viru-Jaagupi married woman's headdress she made herself. Viru-Jaagupi Parish, by Anti Poolamets

The full gallery can be viewed on ERM's Facebook page, where everyone can also vote for their favorite.

