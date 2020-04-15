Librarians to read newspapers in Estonian and Russian to senior citizens

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Until the beginning of May, librarians at Tallinn Central Library will read articles from the ERR news portal and larger daily and weekly newspapers to people over Skype and by phone.

In addition to the seniors' Skype chat club and the training program "Digitally Wise Seniors," the library now offers to read the news via Skype or telephone for the people not able to order newspapers to their homes or who can't read papers digitally.

Seniors who want additions to the television and radio news are welcome to contact the library. Librarians offer the service in Estonian and Russian from daily and weekly newspapers.

Among the Estonian newspapers, there are Eesti Ekspress, Eesti Päevaleht, Postimees, Õhtuleht, and Sirp. The news will be read from Monday to Friday from 12 noon to 18 p.m. The Skype contact is: News in Skype; phone numbers:+372 674 8647 and +372 653 2556.

In Russian, following newspapers are read: Аргументы и факты, Литературная газета, Молодежь Эстонии ja Собеседник. News will be read during the week from 14 p.m. to 16 p.m. Skype contact: VKO Events; phone number: +372 683 0962.

The cost of the call depends on the caller's telephone operator and service package, the library doesn´t charge for the call.

The reading is meant for seniors who are missing daily news, need information for everyday life and do not have the financial resources to order newspapers but would usually visit the library.

The library is taking information requests in Estonian, Russian and English from Tuesday to Friday from 10 p.m. to 18 p.m. Questions can be asked via phone +372 683 0917 (in Estonian and English) and +372 632 7463 (in Russian) and in real-time via chat and Skype.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

