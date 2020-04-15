ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

ICT sector exploring ways to help vital sectors ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Woman using computer.
Woman using computer. Source: (European Parliament/Wikimedia Commons)
News

Members of the board of the Estonian Association of Information Technology and Telecommunications ((Eesti Infotehnoloogia ja Telekommunikatsiooni Liit / ITL) met with Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kaimar Karu to explore ways in which the ICT sector can support vital areas such as food and trade during the crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Andre Krull, president of ITL said: "It is paramount to map out how the ICT sector can help other vital areas, such as the food industry, trade or other sectors requiring rapid changes to exit the crisis."

"We discussed financial instruments and support measures for product development, which would be of help to those companies that are really prepared to carry out changes in their production and to that end are seeking to implement innovative solutions as well as facilitate the retraining of their workers. We agreed that we'd provide input in this regard to Enterprise Estonia."

Another topic discussed at the meeting was the compilation of joint themes for export regarding the efficient shock absorption capability of an e-state. The experience of living in a digital state has transformed from a national brand into a survival guide, Krull said.

"How can a state continue functioning in a contactless world where the threat of infection has paralyzed regular functions? Essential services have remained available to residents of Estonia also during the crisis, school activities continue and other processes are also working. Other states, too, will need to pick their focus areas which they are to develop further in order to better cope with the next possible crises. We can help them," Krull said.

The president of ITL noted that the issue of cutting public sector spending has been discussed extensively.

"If possible, running costs should at present be reduced - efficiency and reorganization of activities where needed remain important, but long-term investments, including public procurement should not be subjected to cuts."

Minister of Foreign Trade and IT Kaimar Karu said that specialized organizations have an important role in communicating the needs and prospects in their field.

"Our continuous communication with ITL is a good example of functional sectoral cooperation, which is invaluable in the present situation. To ensure successful policy making and measure design as well as for us to be able to identify patterns and signals, it is crucial that we receive direct feedback from sectors. We are currently focusing on how to better cope in the present situation as well as on how to exit the crisis in the best way possible," the minister said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:10

Restrictions still not introduced on selling land to foreigners

15:56

Amendment to allow 600 foreign workers to stay in Estonia until end of July

15:50

Two-thirds of people hospitalized diagnosed in hospital

15:35

Hotels offer accommodation to doctors and quarantining possibilities

15:16

Popov: Kuressaare will benefit from decision to move patients to mainland

14:48

ICT sector exploring ways to help vital sectors

14:29

Ministry not to extend operation of Paldiski-Sassnitz shipping route

13:51

Librarians to read newspapers in Estonian and Russian to senior citizens

13:31

Several smaller schools across Estonia to close this fall

12:56

Tallinn reducing length of nightly street lighting

12:27

Private media want monthly €1 million campaigns to replace lost revenue

12:00

Health Board: 29 new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 35

11:56

Tallinn closes subsidized store to give premises to food bank

11:28

Head of EHIF: Treatment bills have not decreased significantly

11:05

Kaja Kallas: Psychologists, economists should be on Scientific Council

10:41

Two Defense Forces members injured in traffic accident during exercise

10:14

Unemployment is growing fastest among young people

09:50

Labor market changes must be taken into account in Ida-Viru county

09:31

Kaljulaid and President of Ukraine discuss coronavirus and reform progress

09:11

Three patients transferred to mainland from Kuressaare Hospital

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: