All parties' voters satisfied with government activity in current crisis

The vast majority of both coalition and opposition party voters is satisfied with the government's actions during the current coronavirus crisis, it appears from the results of a survey conducted at the end of the second week of April.

In a survey commissioned by the nonprofit Institute for Societal Studies, Norstat polled a total of 1,000 Estonian citizens in an online panel from April 7-9, in the course of which respondents were also asked about their satisfaction with the activities of various institutions during the ongoing coronavirus-induced crisis.

Government

According to the results of the survey, most satisfied (sum of "very satisfied" and "rather satisfied" responses) with the government's activity are Isamaa voters — of which 90 percent gave a positive assessment of the government's activity. Of other coalition party voters, 86 percent of Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and 84 percent of Center Party voters were likewise very or rather satisfied with the government's actions.

The majority of opposition party voters, however, have likewise been satisfied, including 76 percent of Social Democratic Party (SDE) voters, 70 percent of Reform Party voters and 74 percent of voters of the non-parliamentary Estonia 200.

President

Voter attitudes toward the president, however, are less positive overall, and vary much more by party.

While 75 percent of Reform voters are satisfied with the president's actions, at the other end of the scale are EKRE voters, just 13 percent of which are satisfied with the same.

Support is likewise low among Center voters, at 30 percent, but higher among SDE voters (65 percent) and Isamaa voters (62 percent).

Riigikogu

Attitudes toward the Riigikogu's activity among the supporters of various parties is split more or less down the middle, ranging from 45 percent support among Estonia 200 voters to 62 percent support among Isamaa voters.

Media

Voters of various parties are generally satisfied with the media's activity, although satisfaction among EKRE voters is significantly lower at 44 percent. Of other parties' supporters, around 70 percent are satisfied, including 74 percent of Isamaa voters, 73 percent of SDE voters, 71 percent of Reform voters and 66 percent of Center voters.

Health Board

Satisfaction with the activities of the Health Board ranged from 55 percent among EKRE voters to 69 percent among Isamaa voters.

Police

Voters of various parties were most satisfied with the actions of the police, with approximately 90 percent of voters of each party indicating satisfaction.

Assessments by ethnicity

A clear difference was noted when comparing satisfaction levels with the activities of various institutions of ethnic Estonian respondents and respondents of other ethnicities (primarily Russian). Overall, satisfaction was rated higher among ethnic Estonian respondents than respondents of other ethnicities.

77 percent of ethnic Estonian respondents and 55 percent of not-Estonians were satisfied with the activities of the government, while 50 percent of ethnic Estonians and just 25 percent of non-Estonians were satisfied with those of the president. 53 percent of ethnic Estonian respondents and 38 percent of non-Estonian respondents were satisfied with the activities of the Riigikogu.

A total of 61 percent of ethnic Estonians and 54 percent of respondents of another ethnicity were satisfied overall with the media. 60 percent each of ethnic Estonians and non-Estonians alike, however, were satisfied with the actions of the Health Board.

Satisfaction among both groups was high with police actions — 92 percent of ethnic Estonians and 78 percent of respondents of another ethnicity were very or rather satisfied with the activities of the police during the coronavirus crisis.

