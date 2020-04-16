ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Electronic participation in general meetings agreed by government ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa).
Minister of Justice Raivo Aeg (Isamaa).
News

The government on Thursday gave the green light to a bill put forward by the Ministry of Justice that would expand the possibilities of the governing bodies of all legal persons to adopt decisions without their members being physically present at meetings.

Justice Minister Raivo Aeg (Isamaa) said: "Although the use of digital means is especially necessary now, the means put forward in the bill are meant to be used also after the end of the emergency situation."

The bill would add a provision to the General Part of the Civil Code Act to enable participation in a meeting of the governing body of a legal person by means of electronic participation. This possibility does not have to be provided for by the statutes of the association, whereas it will be possible to specify the conditions for electronic participation in the statues.

Also after the amendment has taken effect, the final choice and decision as to how a meeting is to be conducted will be made by the person authorized with the organization of the meeting. This means that while the law would provide for the possibility of electronic participation, it would not be possible for each participant to require to be granted that possibility.

Under valid law, the possibilities to use electronic means for the conduct of meetings and passage of decisions differ a lot by type of legal person. To a certain extent such possibility is available for private limited companies and public limited companies, while nonprofit associations, commercial associations, foundations and apartment associations are virtually barred from using it. 

The minister said that since the deadline for filing annual reports is due soon for the overwhelming majority of legal persons in Estonia, it is essential that the legislative amendment step into force before that. 

The need to quickly expand the possibilities for the passage of decisions has been highlighted also by several organizations in their joint appeal to the Riigikogu legal affairs committee and the Ministry of Justice. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

ministry of justiceraivo aeg
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:24

Startup Estonia: Startups' capital sufficient for up to five months

19:57

Luik stresses current crisis' security dimension at NATO ministers meeting

19:29

Government approves its input to Riigikogu on state reform

18:53

High time to set up exit plan, say Estonian employers

18:31

Poet Helve Poska dies of coronavirus in Sweden

17:55

Organizers of summer events are ready for difficult decisions

17:28

Minister of foreign trade predicts severe struggles for tourism sector

17:03

Supreme Court: Law does not deny access to materials of session in camera

16:30

Electronic participation in general meetings agreed by government

16:02

Scheduled and private clinic treatments likely to begin again next week

15:52

Ratas apologizes for inappropriate Center Party ad

15:31

Allikvee: No more than five hospitals should take care of COVID-19 patients

15:06

Helme: Restrictions will continue in May and June

14:55

State may need to change law before offering Tallink €150 million loan

14:31

Meelis Oidsalu: Virus and antibodies

13:59

Association of Estonian Broadcasters also seeking help from government

13:27

Tuulikki Bartosik chosen among 10 music recommendations of Songlines

12:51

People increasingly sorting waste while at home

12:46

Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival will move online this year

12:25

Seeder: Next supplementary budget would include cuts

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: