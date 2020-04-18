Supermarket cashiers can be tested for COVID-19 without doctor's referral

The government will allow supermarket cashiers to be tested for the COVID-19 virus without a referral from a family doctor as they are providing a necessary service for society. It will also increase the safety of workers and shoppers.

Nele Peil, the head of the Estonian Merchants' Association, told ERR on Saturday: "At the request of the Union of Merchants, the state gave a special opportunity for the workers at grocery stores to get a coronavirus test with a special exemption outside the usual family doctor referral system,"

She said the store can send its employees for tests when there is a reasonable suspicion they may be infected. If a worker tests positive they must go home and quarantine themselves.

"At the moment, it is only for grocery stores, because they are the ones which provide us with the basic services we need to live. We have asked for the opportunity to be extended to other retailers, but currently, this option is not available," Peil said.

"It is not the case that stores can just send people for testing all the time, there must still be a real suspicion [the worker is infected], that it will not be abused," she said.

