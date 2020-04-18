Coronavirus cases increase to 15 at Tartu students' halls of residence

On Saturday the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases at the University of Tartu's Raatuse street student dormitory had increased to 15, daily newspaper Postimees reported. However, the ambulance brigades have not been able to contact all students who need to be tested.

Tiia Luht, the head of the Southern Regional Department of the Health Board, said approximately 30 more tests need to be carried out.

Luht said the health board had contacted students and mapped who need to be tested but when Synlab's testers went to take samples they could not contact some of the students.

She said she needed to clarify with the testing team what the exact problem was as to why they had not been able to take samples.

Luht could not confirm whether the rumor going around on Saturday that some of the students had refused to take the test was true but said she could not believe people would be so irresponsible.

On Friday morning, it was reported that six students tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a party on April 9 which was attended by 14 people, some of whom already had symptoms.

The government issued new restrictions on Friday night which locked down the dormitory with 280 students inside.

The Health Board informed the infected individuals of their positive test results and ordered them to quarantine. Those who have been in contact with these individuals have been ordered to self-isolate as well.

In the next stage, all residents of the dorm will be tested, one floor at a time. The Health Board is expecting to carry out at least 200 tests.

As many of the students are foreign and may not be registered as living in Tartu there may be a discrepancy with testing data in days to come, Postimees wrote. Students who are not registered as living in Tartu or elsewhere in Estonia will be categorized as being from an unknown place of residence.

Message from University of Tartu rector

On Friday the University of Tartu posted a video on Facebook of a message from Rector Toomas Asser. He said: "I urge all students to do everything in your power to avoid becoming carriers and transmitters of the virus."

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!