ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Interior ministry delegating problem youth handing amid crisis to regions ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
Interior ministry building on Pikk Street in Tallinn's Old Town.
Interior ministry building on Pikk Street in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Google Maps
News

The Estonian interior ministry is seeking to share the burden of youth unruliness between it and local government, citing a rise in issues during the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic as well as an over-taxed police force.

Problems related to the disappearance of minors with problems have become significantly more frequent since the start of the emergency situation, which began on March 12, BNS reports.

The ministry noted one 14-year-old boy who has absconded from a care home at least 11 times, with the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) being notified that number of times, during the emergency situation.

The numbers of calls to the police related to minors have increased from 87 calls to 206 calls per week, over a three-week period, BNS reports, with the largest increase in violations being those against the so-called "2 + 2 rule", meaning no more than two people to assemble in public, and maintaining a minimum two-meter distance from others when out in public, as well as drunk and disorderly infringements, according to BNS. Minors have also been congregating in public playgrounds and similar facilities, which have been closed for several weeks now as part of the emergency situation restrictions.

Schools are also closed, with schoolwork being conducted online, most of it not in real time with only a small proportion requiring all students to be online all at the same time for the same task.

Since most of these cases had been in care homes, the ministry says it is critical to have better systems to ensure minors stay at home during the pandemic, as well as further measures pursued to check their whereabouts more thoroughly, ahead of calling the PPA.

The ministry aims for greater local-level control as well as better options on how to legitimately spend leisure time, BNS reports, particularly with the spring break which starts Monday. More thought is needed on where to place those who might be at risk of absconding from quarantine,, if they have been so-placed due to being diagnosed with the virus, but who do not require hospitalization. This also includes adults.

No more concrete measures on how local authorities might accomplish this were reported.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppainterior ministrycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus emergency measures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:15

Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Estonia, 16 more new cases Updated

19:02

Saaremaa municipality wants easing of second homeowners' entry bar

18:19

Interior ministry delegating problem youth handing amid crisis to regions

16:11

Alajõe border guard station to be closed

15:28

Health Board: We agree with easing COVID-19 restrictions soon

14:58

Gambling tax receipts down one third in February, likely to fall further

14:05

Fundraising initiative aims to boost Toidupank during coronavirus crisis

12:47

AirBaltic plans to restart services in May

11:58

Crisis HQ set up in Tartu following student dorm coronavirus outbreak

10:41

Social affairs ministry: No major cuts in disabled groups' funding imminent

09:57

Kokk: No country can keep paying a 70 percent salary benefit for long

18.04

Coronavirus cases increase to 16 at Tartu students' halls of residence Updated

18.04

Chamber of Disabled People: 50 percent funding cut would result in ruin

18.04

Health Board to close COVID departments in smaller hospitals

18.04

Defence Force deminers sent to Afghanistan on new mission

18.04

Contact learning to be exception after school break not the norm

18.04

Holger the hippopotamus dies at Tallinn Zoo

18.04

Popov: If stability continues, easing of restrictions to start from Tuesday

18.04

Tallink Grupp: LHV announced already rejected loan offer

18.04

Raul Siem: Kaimar Karu did his job well and diligently

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: