ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Apotheka loses PERH appeal, must pay over €760,000 damages ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Apotheka closed its PERH branch in mid-summer 2019.
Apotheka closed its PERH branch in mid-summer 2019. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The North Estonian Medical Center (PERH) has won a rental default court appeal made by the Apotheka pharmacy chain, which had been operating an outlet in the hospital and had refused to move out after its contract to do so expired.

The Apotheka branch, part of the group which includes pharmaceuticals wholesaler Magnum Medical, had been due to vacate the premises at the hospital, in the Mustamäe district of Tallinn, over a year-and-a-half ago, but did not do so. The hospital is according to the current ruling due damages of at least €760,000, daily Õhtuleht reports (link in Estonian).

PERH put out the pharmacy premises to tender in summer 2017, ERR's online news in Estonian writes, with the highest bidder being rival Benu Apteek Eesti OÜ, but Apotheka's immediate parent company, Terve Pere Apteek OÜ, refused to move out. The pharmacy stopped operating to customers unexpectedly in June 2019.

PERH then took the matter to court, demanding compensation of €36,722 per month – the same rate as Benu would have been paying in rent had they moved in – until the space was vacated.

Harju County Court ruled in May last year that Apotheka must vacate the premises and awarded the hospital €711,000 in compensation, plus €1,207, plus default interest, for every day until the decision is enforced.

Terve Pere Apteek challenged the decision of the county court at Tallinn Circuit Court, which left the county court ruling unchanged in its essential details. Since the Supreme Court declined to hear a further appeal, the ruling came into effect from last week.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

perhapothekapharmacies in estoniapharmacy sectorterve pere oü
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
11:12

Temporary solutions created by event organizers may become new norm

10:38

1,400 SEB customers request payment holiday during first month of crisis

09:54

Statistics: Industrial producer price index in decline for eight months

09:19

Apotheka loses PERH appeal, must pay over €760,000 damages

07:44

Emergency situation so far had little effect on small island of Osmussaar

07:26

Tartu university dorm lockdown lifted for Coronavirus-negative students

19.04

Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Estonia, 16 more new cases Updated

19.04

Saaremaa municipality wants easing of second homeowners' entry bar

19.04

Interior ministry delegating problem youth handing amid crisis to regions

19.04

Alajõe border guard station to be closed

19.04

Health Board: We agree with easing COVID-19 restrictions soon

19.04

Gambling tax receipts down one third in February, likely to fall further

19.04

Fundraising initiative aims to boost Toidupank during coronavirus crisis

19.04

AirBaltic plans to restart services in May

19.04

Crisis HQ set up in Tartu following student dorm coronavirus outbreak

19.04

Social affairs ministry: No major cuts in disabled groups' funding imminent

19.04

Kokk: No country can keep paying a 70 percent salary benefit for long

18.04

Coronavirus cases increase to 16 at Tartu students' halls of residence

18.04

Chamber of Disabled People: 50 percent funding cut would result in ruin

18.04

Health Board to close COVID departments in smaller hospitals

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: