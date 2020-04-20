Former first lady: Calming your mind and body is most improtant right now

The ex-wife of the former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves Evelin Ilves, who is celebrating her birthday today, April 20, is trying to find peace in physical activity next to working as a doctor during the anxious times.

Evelin Ilves admitted on the morning program of Vikkeraadio that the lives of medical workers are much more anxious than usual. She is working at the Magdaleena Hospital where there are no patients with the virus. "Because every moment something is changing, it´s not a normal life," she said and praised all the doctors and nurses who are managing with the situation. She has not regretted the decision to go back to being a doctor.

"It is most important to remain calm," Ilves suggested on how to adjust to the new life organization. "To calm your mind and your body when the times are anxious. All changes cause fear but fear is what paralyzes the personal mind and the capability to take actions. We know that fear reduces immunity," she explained and added that life is in constant changing and the changes must be accepted.

According to Ilves, people are different so different things help them be calm. "Physical activities and nature help me. I do it every day in the current anxious situation when leaving the hospital," Ilves talked about walking 10-15 kilometers every day. "I feel that when I have walked for about five kilometers I start to calm down. I manage to get this good feeling," she added.

She got her biggest birthday gift on Sunday, April 19. "My landlord made a new agreement with me so I don´t have to move out. "This really is great news because our homes are our fortresses," she noted.

--

