ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Former first lady: Calming your mind and body is most improtant right now ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Evelin Ilves.
Evelin Ilves. Source: ERR
News

The ex-wife of the former president Toomas Hendrik Ilves Evelin Ilves, who is celebrating her birthday today, April 20, is trying to find peace in physical activity next to working as a doctor during the anxious times.

Evelin Ilves admitted on the morning program of Vikkeraadio that the lives of medical workers are much more anxious than usual. She is working at the Magdaleena Hospital where there are no patients with the virus. "Because every moment something is changing, it´s not a normal life," she said and praised all the doctors and nurses who are managing with the situation. She has not regretted the decision to go back to being a doctor.

"It is most important to remain calm," Ilves suggested on how to adjust to the new life organization. "To calm your mind and your body when the times are anxious. All changes cause fear but fear is what paralyzes the personal mind and the capability to take actions. We know that fear reduces immunity," she explained and added that life is in constant changing and the changes must be accepted.

According to Ilves, people are different so different things help them be calm. "Physical activities and nature help me. I do it every day in the current anxious situation when leaving the hospital," Ilves talked about walking 10-15 kilometers every day. "I feel that when I have walked for about five kilometers I start to calm down. I manage to get this good feeling," she added.

She got her biggest birthday gift on Sunday, April 19. "My landlord made a new agreement with me so I don´t have to move out. "This really is great news because our homes are our fortresses," she noted.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

evelin ilvestoomas-hendrik ilvescoronavirus crisis
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
14:32

Head of Tallinn exchange: LHV and Tallink have not violated market rules

13:57

Registered unemployment grew 4 percent last week

13:29

78 companies apply for Kredex loan measures due to coronavirus crisis

12:53

Former first lady: Calming your mind and body is most improtant right now

12:26

People prefer to buy cheaper meat products during tough times

11:51

EKRE candidate minister Siem: Views of the party must be taken into account

11:40

Seven new coronavirus cases diagnosed in last 24 hours

11:12

Temporary solutions created by event organizers may become new norm

10:38

1,400 SEB customers request payment holiday during first month of crisis

09:54

Statistics: Industrial producer price index in decline for eight months

09:19

Apotheka loses PERH appeal, must pay over €760,000 damages

07:44

Emergency situation so far had little effect on small island of Osmussaar

07:26

Tartu university dorm lockdown lifted for Coronavirus-negative students

19.04

Two more coronavirus deaths reported in Estonia, 16 more new cases Updated

19.04

Saaremaa municipality wants easing of second homeowners' entry bar

19.04

Interior ministry delegating problem youth handing amid crisis to regions

19.04

Alajõe border guard station to be closed

19.04

Health Board: We agree with easing COVID-19 restrictions soon

19.04

Gambling tax receipts down one third in February, likely to fall further

19.04

Fundraising initiative aims to boost Toidupank during coronavirus crisis

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: