Singer uses coronavirus lock-down to take up variety of new hobbies

Elina Nechayeva has discovered, or in the case of painting, rediscovered, various hobbies now she can't sing publicly due to the coronavirus situation.
Elina Nechayeva has discovered, or in the case of painting, rediscovered, various hobbies now she can't sing publicly due to the coronavirus situation. Source: ERR
Estonian soprano Elina Nechayeva has taken advantage of the coronavirus lock-down to embark on new hobbies.

"I am a very active person at all times, and it is very difficult for me to simply sit still in one place. As a result, despite the situation, I'm keeping my hands and feet busy," Nechayeva, who represented Estonia in the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest finals, finishing 8th, told ETV magazine show "Ringvaade" Monday.

One of her new-found hobbies is painting.

"When I was little, I even went to a painting club, and I've had some pretty nice examples of what I've done since then. Now I'm just reminding myself how it works," she said.

Elina noted that painting is an activity that requires time and patience: "But it's settling down," she said.

Elina Nechayeva cooking. Source: ERR

Nechayeva said she had also discovered a gene for cooking inherited from her parents.

"This has turned out pretty well, which I'm very happy about. Especially under the circumstances, when we have to sit at home and eat what we have in the house."

Nechayeva planting things in the garden. Source: ERR

The singer is also busy planting a herb garden as well as tomatoes and spinach, which she says enables her to get a fresh salad from the balcony every morning.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

