Eurovision fans on Estonian would-be 2020 entry: It's very old-fashioned ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Uku Suviste Eesti Laul.
Uku Suviste Eesti Laul. Source: Aurelia Minev/ERR
Although the Eurovision Song Contest was canceled this year, fans are still evaluating all the songs that were supposed to be performed in the finals in May. Estonia didn't amass a very high points tally, scoring 4.1 out of10.

On Friday, April 17, Uku Suviste performed at an online event with his song "What Love Is", the eventual winner, and gave an additional performance with Loreen´s "Euphoria".

Founders of Wiwiblogs were surprised that Estonia chose the song "What love is" as the entry for this year.

One fan stated that in their view, it is a song riddled with cliche. "I think that maybe in 1995 it would´ve made it to the top 15 but - so old-fashioned," they said, adding that despite the bad song, Uku is a wonderful singer.

Another fan said that the song's chorus may be catchy, but the fact that it is very outdated can´t be overlooked. "Nobody can say that the song was written for contemporary music charts," they thought. "I liked the candles on the stag,e but the 'Love' sign was horrible. It is a real cliche."

"It is a very safe choice," a third fan evaluated the song. "They have a photogenic man with a good voice singing a very acceptable ballad. But it is just there, you don´t notice the lyrics," they described it, and thought that it was a comfort zone for Estonia where they are continuing with the boring Victor Crone-esque (the 2019 entry-ed.) rhythms.

In conclusion, it was felt that Estonia wouldn´t have made it through the semi-finals of the real Eurovision. However, some hope that the charismatic singer Uku will participate in the competition with a better song next year.

In March, various prediction tables placed Uku Suviste among the last in the Eurovision chart with "What Love Is". Eurovisionworld's official prediction site placed Estonia in 38th place in the competition. Only the entries from Croatia, Belarus and Slovenia were behind. According to the prediction table, the Suviste's chances of winning in 2020 were less than one percent.

Friday's Eurovision online concert has already been viewed on Youtube more than 177,000 times. Although this year's song competition is canceled, a special international program will reach audiences in May, and will also be shown on ETV.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

uku suvisteeurovision 2020
