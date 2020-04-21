ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Photos: Kalaranna basin pumped dry for development work

Tallinn's Kalaranna basin has been pumped dry while the area undergoes a €50 million redevelopment.

The body of water next to Kalaturg was drained so building work could continue.

The Kalaranna quarter, close to Linnahall, is being developed by Nordecon and Pro Kapital who are building residential and commercial buildings on the site.

The quarter will be completed at the end of 2021, and more buildings are planned to be built in the area after that.

Editor: Helen Wright

