Bonfires to be lit across Estonia to mark St. George's Night

Bonfires will be lit across Estonia on Wednesday evening to mark St. George's Night.
The first signal fire will be lit at the tower of the castle of Paide to invite Estonians all over the country to light a St. George's Night bonfire in their home yard to celebrate the most important day of the year for ancient Estonians, the organizer of the event said.
A live broadcast of the event will be opened and a presentation made about the importance of St. George's Night in the cultural history of Estonians by Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas. A presentation of the customs and traditions of St. George's Day will follow.
After that, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas will invite people to light a signal fire in their home yards, and at 9 p.m. a signal fire will be lit at the guard's tower of Paide castle. The broadcast will be concluded by a concert by singer Siiri Sisask.
"By lighting the signal fire, we show that we are able to survive a difficult time sticking together, also when it is not possible to meet with each other," said the initiator of the event, manager of the Wittenstein center Ants Hiiemaa.
Editor: Anders Nõmm
