Couple who postponed wedding reception still married on planned day

Reili and Jan-Joonas Kimmel.
Reili and Jan-Joonas Kimmel. Source: ERR
The wedding party of Reili and Jan-Jonas Kimmel was supposed to be held on March 28. The party, which had been planned for a long time, needed to be postponed due to the coronavirus, however.

The reception had been planned down to every detail. This took a long time, because the couple needed to take their three children to every meeting related to the event.

The children were meant to have an important role at the service. For example, their 3-year-old daughter was meant to be ring-bearer. This all remained just at a planning stage, however, when two weeks before the party was supposed to be held, and a couple of days before the emergency situation was established, the couple decided to postpone the happy day.

"We were looking at what was happening in the world and we had a feeling that Estonia wasn´t far from that stage," Jan-Joonas recalled to ETV magazine show "Ringvaade".

But they only postponed the party - they still got married on the planned day. Reili was ready to postpone the wedding ceremony as well, but Jan-Joonas thought that it wouldn´t be necessary.

Due to the emergency situation, they were alone in the ceremony itself. Even their parents and children weren´t there, but it didn´t serve to belittle the strong emotions that day gave them.

"We were so happy on that day. The sun came out, everything was wonderful. And standing there, just the two us, made me shiver," Reili said.

As noted they postponed the wedding party with the guests. In this way, relatives, friends and acquaintances will also eventually get to take part in their important event. This also allows Reili to wear her real wedding dress, which she hasn´t seen finished yet.

The dress is in the hands of a designer in Tallinn, and Reili herself is in Haapsalu, which is why she wore a white dress from her closet at the wedding solemnities.

She also noted a plus side to the incident: "How many have of us have the opportunity to marry the man of their dreams twice?" she said.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

