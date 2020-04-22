ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Prime Minister: Coronavirus exit strategy with cabinet early next week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
A masked Jüri Ratas at new IT and foreign trade minister Raul Siem's nomination ceremony at the presidential palace late last week.
A masked Jüri Ratas at new IT and foreign trade minister Raul Siem's nomination ceremony at the presidential palace late last week. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The government's exit strategy from the emergency situation it declared in response to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12 has almost taken shape, and will be up for discussion and approval at governmental level early next week, closely followed by being presented to the Riigikogu, interest groups, and the general public, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) said Wednesday.

Appearing at MPs' question time at the Riigikogu, Ratas confirmed that the emergency situation is likely to be extended into May. Some government ministers including Mart Helme (EKRE) and Tanel Kiik (Center) had already said as much this week, but since Ratas is officially the person in charge of the emergency situation, to use the official English terminology of government orders translated into English, his statements should be the final say.

The prime minister also noted that while some restrictions in place currently may be relaxed before this month is over, the bulk of the easing will take place in May, with some residual restrictions lasting beyond that, BNS reports.

Ratas affirmed that he is personally the biggest supporter of a swift end to restrictions and the emergency situation, BNS reports, adding that if he could do so now, he would.

"However, the figures concerning the coronavirus outbreak do not indicate that we can end the emergency situation yet," Ratas told the Riigikogu.

The cabinet is to discuss the extension on Thursday; Ratas says his proposal is that this should be for at least two more weeks.

The emergency situation was originally scheduled to end on the last day of April.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratasestonian governmentcoronaviruscoronavirus measurescoronavirus exit strategy
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:42

Tallinn shopping malls welcome ministry's plan for reopening

16:31

Two fraud schemes try to take advantage of EUIF wage compensation program

15:56

ERR opens new Jupiter streaming platform

15:27

Major summer events in Tallinn canceled or postponed

15:02

Prime Minister: Coronavirus exit strategy with cabinet early next week

14:13

State not planning on paying rent support to shops

13:44

Minister: Shopping malls may reopen in first half of May

13:12

Reinsalu: Russia using coronavirus as cover for Ukraine destabilization

12:48

Mayor: Growing number of infections in Tallinn sign of danger

12:23

Skeleton Technologies joins pan-European energy harvesting project

12:05

German journalist: Alaver key figure in doping network

11:51

Tallinn mayor: Schools to remain closed to academic year-end

11:27

Health Board: Seven new coronavirus cases, deaths rise to 44

11:19

Coronavirus hasn't decreased interest in Estonia among foreign students

10:48

Bonfires to be lit across Estonia to mark St. George's Night

10:28

Neugrund offshore windfarm standoff turns ten years old

09:57

Traffic accidents have decreased by a quarter during emergency situation

09:37

Open air sports facilities will hopefully be opened at beginning of May

09:17

Estonian airline Nordica requests €20 million in state aid

08:44

Estonian PPE equipment arrives in Spain

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: